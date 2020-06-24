2080 LUANA DR E

Amenities

Wonderful home in central Southside location. Tile and bamboo floors throughout. Large fenced yard with large patio perfect for entertaining and grilling. Split-bedroom floor plan with master bedroom on one side and guest bedrooms on the other. One-car garage with automatic door opener. Minutes to the Beach, UNF and St Johns Town Center. Convenient for those stationed at Naval Station Mayport. Available March 15th! Prospective tenants: If you cannot see our criteria letter under documents, please ask your agent for a copy.