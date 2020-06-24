All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2080 LUANA DR E

2080 Luana Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2080 Luana Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Wonderful home in central Southside location. Tile and bamboo floors throughout. Large fenced yard with large patio perfect for entertaining and grilling. Split-bedroom floor plan with master bedroom on one side and guest bedrooms on the other. One-car garage with automatic door opener. Minutes to the Beach, UNF and St Johns Town Center. Convenient for those stationed at Naval Station Mayport. Available March 15th! Prospective tenants: If you cannot see our criteria letter under documents, please ask your agent for a copy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 LUANA DR E have any available units?
2080 LUANA DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 LUANA DR E have?
Some of 2080 LUANA DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 LUANA DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2080 LUANA DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 LUANA DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2080 LUANA DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2080 LUANA DR E offer parking?
Yes, 2080 LUANA DR E offers parking.
Does 2080 LUANA DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2080 LUANA DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 LUANA DR E have a pool?
No, 2080 LUANA DR E does not have a pool.
Does 2080 LUANA DR E have accessible units?
No, 2080 LUANA DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 LUANA DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2080 LUANA DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
