Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT

2044 Prince Albert Court · No Longer Available
Location

2044 Prince Albert Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Looking for a short term lease? This lovely home now available to lease from late Sept. to March 2020. (6+ months). Delightful bright cheerful home in sweet location & great neighborhood of pretty lakes and tree lined streets. So close to beaches, UNF, Town Center mall. A lot of updating at this home! Kitchen & baths remodeled, new counter tops and vanities, new stainless appliances, lighting fixtures. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, eat in kitchen, dining room, plant shelves, close to beaches, quiet street, BIG club pool, playground & tennis courts. Fenced yard with well pump irrigation system installed for low water bills. New A/C & water heater. Restrictions; no-smoking, no students, no boats, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT have any available units?
2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT have?
Some of 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT currently offering any rent specials?
2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT pet-friendly?
No, 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT offer parking?
Yes, 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT offers parking.
Does 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT have a pool?
Yes, 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT has a pool.
Does 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT have accessible units?
No, 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT has units with dishwashers.
