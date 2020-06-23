2044 PRINCE ALBERT CT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Looking for a short term lease? This lovely home now available to lease from late Sept. to March 2020. (6+ months). Delightful bright cheerful home in sweet location & great neighborhood of pretty lakes and tree lined streets. So close to beaches, UNF, Town Center mall. A lot of updating at this home! Kitchen & baths remodeled, new counter tops and vanities, new stainless appliances, lighting fixtures. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, eat in kitchen, dining room, plant shelves, close to beaches, quiet street, BIG club pool, playground & tennis courts. Fenced yard with well pump irrigation system installed for low water bills. New A/C & water heater. Restrictions; no-smoking, no students, no boats, no pets.