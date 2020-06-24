All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM

2039 DELLWOOD AVE

2039 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE EFFICIENCY STUDIO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, north on Goodwin, right on Dellwood to 2039 Dellwood. The Studio is behind main house it's 250 Sq. Ft. -. Rent includes: a private, 1 room studio apartment with full size murphy bed, slate tile floors, private back yard and includes electric, water, WiFi and shared use of washer and dryer. owner will consider 1 cat or 1 dog under 10lbs with non refundable pet deposit, outside smoking only, $725 sec dep, 1 year lease, [OV sh/fm] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
2039 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 2039 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2039 DELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 DELLWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2039 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2039 DELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2039 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2039 DELLWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2039 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2039 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2039 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 DELLWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
