2039 DELLWOOD AVE

Amenities
RIVERSIDE EFFICIENCY STUDIO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, north on Goodwin, right on Dellwood to 2039 Dellwood. The Studio is behind main house it's 250 Sq. Ft. -. Rent includes: a private, 1 room studio apartment with full size murphy bed, slate tile floors, private back yard and includes electric, water, WiFi and shared use of washer and dryer. owner will consider 1 cat or 1 dog under 10lbs with non refundable pet deposit, outside smoking only, $725 sec dep, 1 year lease, [OV sh/fm] available now