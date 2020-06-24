All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2035 BO PEEP DR W

2035 Bo Peep Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Bo Peep Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 BO PEEP DR W have any available units?
2035 BO PEEP DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 BO PEEP DR W have?
Some of 2035 BO PEEP DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 BO PEEP DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2035 BO PEEP DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 BO PEEP DR W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 BO PEEP DR W is pet friendly.
Does 2035 BO PEEP DR W offer parking?
Yes, 2035 BO PEEP DR W offers parking.
Does 2035 BO PEEP DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 BO PEEP DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 BO PEEP DR W have a pool?
No, 2035 BO PEEP DR W does not have a pool.
Does 2035 BO PEEP DR W have accessible units?
No, 2035 BO PEEP DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 BO PEEP DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 BO PEEP DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
