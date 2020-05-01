All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2025 Tyson Lake Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2025 Tyson Lake Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2025 Tyson Lake Dr.

2025 Tyson Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2025 Tyson Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
new construction
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4715d60c5 ----
CLICK THE 3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR TO THE RIGHT!!!!

New Construction 3/2 Split floor plan with backyard lakeview. Adams Lake is a Deed Restricted Community located on the west side of Jacksonville, just minutes from fantastic dining, shopping and entertainment. Conveniently located off Normandy Boulevard between SR23 and Chaffee Road, this quaint community is just 2 miles from I-10. Tranquil Adams Lake is centered in a wild life preserve with access to a beautiful large lake.

Residents will enjoy amazing community amenities such as a pool, club house, tot lot and park.

One Realty Property Management is NOT Managing this property, the owner will manage.

If you wish to schedule a tour please visit our website at onerealtypm.com and click on Search Homes, the drop menu will give you the choice of Rental Requirement and Listings. Please be sure to read the Rental Requirements carefully before scheduling a showing or applying. All application fees are nonrefundable. We do not process incomplete applications, unpaid applications or if all persons 18 have not applied. If you have any questions please contact at onerealtypm@gmail.com or call our office at 904-683-7366.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. have any available units?
2025 Tyson Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. have?
Some of 2025 Tyson Lake Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Tyson Lake Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. offer parking?
No, 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. has a pool.
Does 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Tyson Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia