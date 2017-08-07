201 West 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely remodeled townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The downstairs commercial look is ideal for a home office. The open floor plan, consists of a living room, dining room, and modern kitchen. The updated kitchen includes beautiful cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The recently renovated historic brick building features a unique loft style, exposed brick, and stained concrete flooring throughout. A large winding staircase takes you to the second floor where you will find a stackable washer and dryer, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, in addition to a second bedroom and bathroom. The property is conveniently located near Florida State College (FSCJ), Shands Hospital, parks and downtown entertainment. No Pets Allowed. Smoking Prohibited



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12778953



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5318079)