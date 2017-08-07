All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

201 West 11th Street

201 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The downstairs commercial look is ideal for a home office. The open floor plan, consists of a living room, dining room, and modern kitchen. The updated kitchen includes beautiful cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The recently renovated historic brick building features a unique loft style, exposed brick, and stained concrete flooring throughout. A large winding staircase takes you to the second floor where you will find a stackable washer and dryer, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, in addition to a second bedroom and bathroom. The property is conveniently located near Florida State College (FSCJ), Shands Hospital, parks and downtown entertainment. No Pets Allowed. Smoking Prohibited

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=12778953

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5318079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West 11th Street have any available units?
201 West 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West 11th Street have?
Some of 201 West 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 201 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 201 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 West 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 201 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 West 11th Street has units with dishwashers.

