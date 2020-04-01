All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1991 W 4TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1991 W 4TH ST
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1991 W 4TH ST

1991 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1991 West 4th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
S RE INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 151915

CALL TODAY OR TEXT!!! (904)862-1486. EASY TO QUALIFY!!! This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $850.00 and Deposit $850.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151915p
Property Id 151915

(RLNE5122293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1991 W 4TH ST have any available units?
1991 W 4TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1991 W 4TH ST have?
Some of 1991 W 4TH ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1991 W 4TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1991 W 4TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 W 4TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1991 W 4TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1991 W 4TH ST offer parking?
No, 1991 W 4TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1991 W 4TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1991 W 4TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 W 4TH ST have a pool?
No, 1991 W 4TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1991 W 4TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1991 W 4TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 W 4TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1991 W 4TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lost Lake Apartments
8681 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia