1935 Fouraker Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful home offers plenty of space with 4 bedrooms, a large dining room, and a family room with a fireplace. Features include ceramic tile flooring throughout, and updated cabinetry in the kitchen. A large covered rear porch opens to the private, fenced backyard. This home is near a bus line, less than 5 minutes to I-95, and within walking distance to a grocery, pharmacy and other shops.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.