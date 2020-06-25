All apartments in Jacksonville
1935 Fouraker Road
1935 Fouraker Road

Location

1935 Fouraker Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful home offers plenty of space with 4 bedrooms, a large dining room, and a family room with a fireplace. Features include ceramic tile flooring throughout, and updated cabinetry in the kitchen. A large covered rear porch opens to the private, fenced backyard. This home is near a bus line, less than 5 minutes to I-95, and within walking distance to a grocery, pharmacy and other shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

