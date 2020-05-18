1914 Walnut Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Springfield
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Large top unit three bedroom two bath unit. Perfect for a big family in the historic district of Springfield. 5 minutes from downtown and convenient to restaurants and shopping. Schedule your viewing today, this will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 WALNUT ST have any available units?
1914 WALNUT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.