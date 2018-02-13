All apartments in Jacksonville
1913 Delaroche Drive West

1913 Delaroche Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Delaroche Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Free Application! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to public transportation, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Amenity Fees May Apply. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/630797 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 Delaroche Drive West have any available units?
1913 Delaroche Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 Delaroche Drive West have?
Some of 1913 Delaroche Drive West's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 Delaroche Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Delaroche Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 Delaroche Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 Delaroche Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1913 Delaroche Drive West offer parking?
No, 1913 Delaroche Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 1913 Delaroche Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 Delaroche Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 Delaroche Drive West have a pool?
No, 1913 Delaroche Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1913 Delaroche Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1913 Delaroche Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 Delaroche Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 Delaroche Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.

