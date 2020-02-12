All apartments in Jacksonville
1913 College Circle N
1913 College Circle N

1913 College Cir N · No Longer Available
Location

1913 College Cir N, Jacksonville, FL 32209
College Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath that has just been remodeled. Get that new fresh feeling. Lots of space with family room, living room and dining. Stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. Laundry hookup inside. Sliding glass doors open to the large backyard and patio.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verification.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.

Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 College Circle N have any available units?
1913 College Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 College Circle N have?
Some of 1913 College Circle N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 College Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
1913 College Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 College Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 1913 College Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1913 College Circle N offer parking?
No, 1913 College Circle N does not offer parking.
Does 1913 College Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 College Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 College Circle N have a pool?
No, 1913 College Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 1913 College Circle N have accessible units?
No, 1913 College Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 College Circle N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 College Circle N does not have units with dishwashers.
