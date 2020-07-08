All apartments in Jacksonville
1906 Sprinkle Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1906 Sprinkle Dr

1906 Sprinkle Drive · (904) 354-6646 ext. 711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1906 Sprinkle Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1906 Sprinkle Dr · Avail. Aug 28

$1,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1906 Sprinkle Dr Available 08/28/20 Beautiful 4/2 Available at 1906 Sprinkle Drive - This beautiful 4/2 with 1 car garage features a fenced back yard, a front and back deck and outside storage. There is a awesome fully equipped kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and beautiful bathrooms. This home also has central a/c and w/d conn. This property has many upgrades and won't last long!!!

DIRECTIONS: E on Arlington Expressway, N on University, R on Ansley, L on Paine, R on Terry Parker Dr S, L on Sprinkle

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5881352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Sprinkle Dr have any available units?
1906 Sprinkle Dr has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Sprinkle Dr have?
Some of 1906 Sprinkle Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Sprinkle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Sprinkle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Sprinkle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Sprinkle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1906 Sprinkle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Sprinkle Dr offers parking.
Does 1906 Sprinkle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Sprinkle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Sprinkle Dr have a pool?
No, 1906 Sprinkle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Sprinkle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1906 Sprinkle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Sprinkle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Sprinkle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
