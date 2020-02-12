1906 GAMEWELL RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Must see this adorable 3/2 -1344 sq ft home w a detached 2/1 -660 sq ft mother in law cottage in rear of property (must be rented under one lease). Are you looking for a way to keep your kids close by? But not too close?? This home has vaulted ceilings, Italian tile and wood Floors*All Tile bathrooms* and lots of open space. Then you always have the second home in rear for the students (or mother-in-law) in your world. THIS IS A MUST SEE. Nice modern Kitchen. Very large family room / dining room. Screened back porch for main house. Separate suite in back had full kitchen, one bath and two bedrooms. All details must be verified.No sign on property