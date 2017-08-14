1866 Doyon Ct

Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

2 BR 1 Ba Duplex - Recently renovated 2 BR 1 BA duplex with NEW CARPET, TILE, PAINT, APPLIANCES, CABINETS and COUNTER TOPS! Great for the person just starting out on their own or a new family just starting out.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4727798)