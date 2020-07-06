All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

1842 West 26th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Come home to cozy. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features fresh paint and carpet throughout with tile floor in eat in kitchen. Plenty of cabinets in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections and plenty of off street parking. Master bedroom features many windows for natural light and could be used as a dining room or office. Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn care, no pets. Section 8 accepted.
Status: Pending application

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in past 3 years or felonies!

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 West 26th Street have any available units?
1842 West 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1842 West 26th Street have?
Some of 1842 West 26th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1842 West 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1842 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1842 West 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1842 West 26th Street offers parking.
Does 1842 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1842 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1842 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1842 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

