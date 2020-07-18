1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Executive Home w/ large and private salt-water pool on a HUGE Cul De Sac lot that also backs to preserve setting. BONUS- Fully insulated 24x35 ft building with mini split HVAC & 2 overhead doors is a perfect Workshop, Gym, Mom/Dad Cave or whatever you would like it to be. Inside, the home also boasts fully updated Chef;s Kitchen w/ New cabinetry and Granite Counters plus Stainless Steel Appliances and thoughtful conveniences to see and appreciate. Master Bath recently updated w/Seamless Glass Shower, Vanities and custom Barn Doors. Spacious Family Room has gas Fireplace and built ins on adjacent wall. Private Den has massive sliding door. Formal Dining Room also is a great space for entertaining. New HVAC & New Windows installed throughout. Numerous Citrus Trees. Must see!