All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY

1832 Saint Lawrence Way · (904) 591-7722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Mandarin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1832 Saint Lawrence Way, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Executive Home w/ large and private salt-water pool on a HUGE Cul De Sac lot that also backs to preserve setting. BONUS- Fully insulated 24x35 ft building with mini split HVAC & 2 overhead doors is a perfect Workshop, Gym, Mom/Dad Cave or whatever you would like it to be. Inside, the home also boasts fully updated Chef;s Kitchen w/ New cabinetry and Granite Counters plus Stainless Steel Appliances and thoughtful conveniences to see and appreciate. Master Bath recently updated w/Seamless Glass Shower, Vanities and custom Barn Doors. Spacious Family Room has gas Fireplace and built ins on adjacent wall. Private Den has massive sliding door. Formal Dining Room also is a great space for entertaining. New HVAC & New Windows installed throughout. Numerous Citrus Trees. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY have any available units?
1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY have?
Some of 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY offers parking.
Does 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY has a pool.
Does 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity