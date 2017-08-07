Come view this attached unit located within the West Side of Jacksonville, FL. This unit features: new interior paint, spacious living room, open kitchen, inside laundry hook up, and large fenced rear yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1830 NEWBOLT CT have any available units?
1830 NEWBOLT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.