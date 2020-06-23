All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR

1798 Biscayne Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1798 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
From I 295 take Duval Rd Exit toward airport. Turn Nice 3 bedroom, 2,5 bath townhome, on large lake, eat-in style kitchen with breakfast bar. Large great room and bedrooms with cathedral ceiling. 1 car garage with covered patio. This end unit townhome has been freshly painted and new wood/laminate flooring. No carpet inside and laundry room upstairs. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Lawn maintained by HOA.5 minutes from Rivercity shopping center Super regional shopping center strategically located at the interchange of I-95 and Airport Road, just north of I-295The largest shopping complex in the north Jacksonville marketDiverse mix of national and small shop retailers, restaurants Application Fee: $39Security Deposit: $1,200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have any available units?
1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have?
Some of 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does offer parking.
Does 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR has a pool.
Does 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have accessible units?
No, 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1798 BISCAYNE BAY CIR has units with dishwashers.
