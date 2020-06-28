1795 Biscayne Bay Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Northside Convenience - This charming well-kept, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with garage, boasts an open floor plan. Featuring a living & dining combo with stunning ceramic tile flooring throughout the main floor & half bath. Kitchen has stunning dark cherry cabinets, & ample storage with a walk-in pantry. Upstairs has wall to wall carpet & a huge loft/bonus room in between the two bedrooms. Nice size guest room & the spacious master bedroom includes a private bath and a walk-in closet. Also conveniently located upstairs is a washer and dryer set. You will love having two levels of luxurious living space. Amenities such as; a club house, playground and pool. Conveniently located near the Airport, River City Marketplace & only minutes of I-295 and I-95.



(RLNE5113046)