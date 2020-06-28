All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

1795 Biscayne Bay Circle

1795 Biscayne Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1795 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Northside Convenience - This charming well-kept, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with garage, boasts an open floor plan. Featuring a living & dining combo with stunning ceramic tile flooring throughout the main floor & half bath. Kitchen has stunning dark cherry cabinets, & ample storage with a walk-in pantry. Upstairs has wall to wall carpet & a huge loft/bonus room in between the two bedrooms. Nice size guest room & the spacious master bedroom includes a private bath and a walk-in closet. Also conveniently located upstairs is a washer and dryer set. You will love having two levels of luxurious living space. Amenities such as; a club house, playground and pool. Conveniently located near the Airport, River City Marketplace & only minutes of I-295 and I-95.

(RLNE5113046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle have any available units?
1795 Biscayne Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle have?
Some of 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1795 Biscayne Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1795 Biscayne Bay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
