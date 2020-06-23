1758 Maritime Oak Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning finishes are found throughout this home in Atlantic Beach CC. Three bedrooms plus flex room. Main living area includes a formal living room or office, dining room and open kitchen/informal dining/great room. The gourmet kitchen has a large prep island, touch sensor faucet, gas range, pot filler, granite counters and tile backsplash. The master bath has separate vanities, free-standing soaking tub and separate multi-head shower. A triple sliding glass door opens to a covered brick paver patio. Lawn mtce included.The fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used by the tenant. No pets. Rent does not include access to the Atlantic Beach CC amenities. Tenant pays a $100 processing fee at lease signing. HOA rules apply to the tenant. Application is $60 ea anyone over 18.A copy of the HOA rules and regulations and a sample lease will be provided by the showing agent.