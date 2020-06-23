All apartments in Jacksonville
1758 Maritime Oak Dr
1758 Maritime Oak Dr

1758 Maritime Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1758 Maritime Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning finishes are found throughout this home in Atlantic Beach CC. Three bedrooms plus flex room. Main living area includes a formal living room or office, dining room and open kitchen/informal dining/great room. The gourmet kitchen has a large prep island, touch sensor faucet, gas range, pot filler, granite counters and tile backsplash. The master bath has separate vanities, free-standing soaking tub and separate multi-head shower. A triple sliding glass door opens to a covered brick paver patio. Lawn mtce included.The fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used by the tenant. No pets. Rent does not include access to the Atlantic Beach CC amenities. Tenant pays a $100 processing fee at lease signing. HOA rules apply to the tenant. Application is $60 ea anyone over 18.A copy of the HOA rules and regulations and a sample lease will be provided by the showing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Maritime Oak Dr have any available units?
1758 Maritime Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 Maritime Oak Dr have?
Some of 1758 Maritime Oak Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Maritime Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Maritime Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Maritime Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1758 Maritime Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1758 Maritime Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1758 Maritime Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 1758 Maritime Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 Maritime Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Maritime Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 1758 Maritime Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Maritime Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 1758 Maritime Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Maritime Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 Maritime Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
