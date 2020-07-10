All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

17439 Eagle Bend Boulevard

17439 Eagle Bend Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17439 Eagle Bend Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Eagle Bend

Amenities

Nice Eagle Bend Island 3/2.5 Home Available! - 17439 Eagle Bend Blvd. Jacksonville, Fl 32226

Base Rent..................................$ 1545.00
Electric/Water/Sewer........$ Jea

Total Rent................................$ 1545.00

Nonrefundable Pet Fee......$ 300.00

3 Br / 2.5 Baths In Gated Community, Eagle Bend Island. Spacious Home With Tile And Wood Floors, Formal Living Room And Formal Dining Room Plus An Eat In Breakfast Area In The Kitchen. Over 1.7 Acre Lot With Lots Of Trees. Extra Large Screened In Lanai For Outside Enjoyment. Ch&A, Water Softner, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher And Washer / Dryer Hookup. Carport And Workshop. On Well And Septic Tank. Small Pet Less Than 35# Ok With $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.

(RLNE5780356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

