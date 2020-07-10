17439 Eagle Bend Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport range

Nice Eagle Bend Island 3/2.5 Home Available! - 17439 Eagle Bend Blvd. Jacksonville, Fl 32226



Base Rent..................................$ 1545.00

Electric/Water/Sewer........$ Jea



Total Rent................................$ 1545.00



Nonrefundable Pet Fee......$ 300.00



3 Br / 2.5 Baths In Gated Community, Eagle Bend Island. Spacious Home With Tile And Wood Floors, Formal Living Room And Formal Dining Room Plus An Eat In Breakfast Area In The Kitchen. Over 1.7 Acre Lot With Lots Of Trees. Extra Large Screened In Lanai For Outside Enjoyment. Ch&A, Water Softner, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher And Washer / Dryer Hookup. Carport And Workshop. On Well And Septic Tank. Small Pet Less Than 35# Ok With $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.



