Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ST NICHOLAS HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points: 95 south to exit US-90, to Atlantic Blvd, right on Valencia Dr, right on Carmichael Ave, right on Shadowood Ln. to property on right - 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances (R/R/MW/DW), large bonus room, CHA, 1560 sf, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, deck, large fenced yard, carport, yard service included, $1095 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF, [OT lr] available now.