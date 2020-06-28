All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1708 PARKWOOD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1708 PARKWOOD ST
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

1708 PARKWOOD ST

1708 Parkwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
South Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1708 Parkwood Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 PARKWOOD ST have any available units?
1708 PARKWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1708 PARKWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1708 PARKWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 PARKWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1708 PARKWOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1708 PARKWOOD ST offer parking?
No, 1708 PARKWOOD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1708 PARKWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 PARKWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 PARKWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 1708 PARKWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1708 PARKWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 1708 PARKWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 PARKWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 PARKWOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 PARKWOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 PARKWOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia