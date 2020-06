Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available immediately!! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home, with granite counters and upgraded cabinetry! This spacious home has tile and laminate flooring, along with a fenced back yard! *On Huge lake *Huge oversized Living-room. Super convenient location with easy access to 295, Town center and the beaches. Landlord may consider small pet with fee.