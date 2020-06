Amenities

SPRINGFIELD 3RD APARTMENT FOR RENT. East on Riverside Ave. to (becomes) Broad to right on 1st to left on Liberty to apartments on right. Third floor, 1BR, 1BA, living room with ornamental fireplace, dining area, kitchen (R/R), CHA hardwood and tile floors, approx. 632 sq. ft., no dogs, cats okay, sec. dep. $575. [AV nslb sc] Available now.