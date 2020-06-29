16271 Dowing Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park playground pool tennis court volleyball court

4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available immediately. Tons of living space, formal living & dining rooms, wood floors, and relaxing back patio. Gourmet eat-in kitchen overlooks the family room and includes an abundance of cabinets, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Master bedroom with a huge closet and en suite. Resort-like community amenities include pool, kids splash pool, clubhouse, sand volleyball, basketball, dog park, tennis, playground, soccer field, and more! No Pets.