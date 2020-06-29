All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:08 AM

16271 Dowing Creek Drive

16271 Downing Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16271 Downing Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available immediately. Tons of living space, formal living & dining rooms, wood floors, and relaxing back patio. Gourmet eat-in kitchen overlooks the family room and includes an abundance of cabinets, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Master bedroom with a huge closet and en suite. Resort-like community amenities include pool, kids splash pool, clubhouse, sand volleyball, basketball, dog park, tennis, playground, soccer field, and more! No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16271 Dowing Creek Drive have any available units?
16271 Dowing Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16271 Dowing Creek Drive have?
Some of 16271 Dowing Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16271 Dowing Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16271 Dowing Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16271 Dowing Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16271 Dowing Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16271 Dowing Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 16271 Dowing Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16271 Dowing Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16271 Dowing Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16271 Dowing Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16271 Dowing Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 16271 Dowing Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 16271 Dowing Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16271 Dowing Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16271 Dowing Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

