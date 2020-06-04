All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

16258 Dowing Creek Dr

16258 Dowing Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16258 Dowing Creek Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
16258 Dowing Creek Dr Available 07/01/19 Young Stucco Home in Yellowbluff - Move in ready! This young stucco home offers 4bed/2baths with an open floor plan and a bonus room that could be used as an office! This beauty features details such as tall kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, french doors and a barn door in the master bedroom! Relax on your covered patio in the private backyard. This home backs up to the preserve!
This one won't last. Come see it today!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4919626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16258 Dowing Creek Dr have any available units?
16258 Dowing Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16258 Dowing Creek Dr have?
Some of 16258 Dowing Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16258 Dowing Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16258 Dowing Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16258 Dowing Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16258 Dowing Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16258 Dowing Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 16258 Dowing Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16258 Dowing Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16258 Dowing Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16258 Dowing Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 16258 Dowing Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16258 Dowing Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 16258 Dowing Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16258 Dowing Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16258 Dowing Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
