Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets

Unique 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a new eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, custom backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and inside laundry room. Kitchen leads to a covered porch & fenced in backyard. Large living/dining room combo. This split floor plan has tons of space and walk in closets ! Within 2 blocks from Hendricks Elementary & Metro Diner. Only 1 mile from San Marco Square. No pets. Available Immediately.