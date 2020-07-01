Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
1611 West 34th Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM
1611 West 34th Street
1611 West 34th Street
Location
1611 West 34th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features a fully fenced yard, detached 1 car carport with storage. CH&A, stove, refrigerator. Apply online.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1611 West 34th Street have any available units?
1611 West 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1611 West 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1611 West 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 West 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1611 West 34th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1611 West 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1611 West 34th Street offers parking.
Does 1611 West 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 West 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 West 34th Street have a pool?
No, 1611 West 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1611 West 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 1611 West 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 West 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 West 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 West 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 West 34th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
