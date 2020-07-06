16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR

Amenities
Beautiful 3/2 home nestled inside the highly coveted & amenity rich Bainbridge Estates! Built in 2016 it features an open & fresh modern floorplan, stunning upgraded kitchen with granite counters, California island, stainless steel appliances, crown molding & upgraded lighting, tile floors, master suite has plenty of natural light & large walk-in closet, master bathroom has double vanities & stand up shower, 2 additional well sized bedrooms, indoor laundry room with washer & dryer, hall bath has a shower/tub combo, attached 2 car garage, backyard has a large covered screened in lanai with ceiling fan that is perfect for backyard parties or entertaining. Extensive neighborhood amenities include a pool, fitness club, and more!