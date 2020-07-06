All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR

16085 Blossom Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16085 Blossom Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2 home nestled inside the highly coveted & amenity rich Bainbridge Estates! Built in 2016 it features an open & fresh modern floorplan, stunning upgraded kitchen with granite counters, California island, stainless steel appliances, crown molding & upgraded lighting, tile floors, master suite has plenty of natural light & large walk-in closet, master bathroom has double vanities & stand up shower, 2 additional well sized bedrooms, indoor laundry room with washer & dryer, hall bath has a shower/tub combo, attached 2 car garage, backyard has a large covered screened in lanai with ceiling fan that is perfect for backyard parties or entertaining. Extensive neighborhood amenities include a pool, fitness club, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR have any available units?
16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR have?
Some of 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR offer parking?
Yes, 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR offers parking.
Does 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 16085 BLOSSOM LAKE DR does not have units with dishwashers.

