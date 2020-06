Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Amazing Location near NAS JAX, Major Highways, Shopping, and Dining. Home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, HUGE backyard, and a garage + carport!Well Maintained too! Great size family room, Updated kitchen is open to dining area. Laundry is off of hall bath room and offers access to the back yard, perfect for a mud room set up.All other bedrooms are down hallway, master offers en suite.