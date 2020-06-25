1581 PASO FINO DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

2016 Home with Bonus SOLAR Panels that saves $$$ on utilities. Don't miss out on this gorgeous three bedroom two bath home located in Lexington Park.. Beautiful wood laminate throughout all the common rooms and wet areas and the only carpet is in the bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen is impressive with a large island including sink and bar, cooktop with hood, stainless appliances, and extended countertops and cabinetry. Check out the wine cabinet! Pendant lighting in the kitchen and breakfast nook. There is a formal dining/flex room and the family room has coffered ceilings that add elegance. The owner's suite has a walk in closet and features a bath with dual vanities and an wicked walk in shower and garden tub. This home has two guest rooms with guest bath and a separate laundry.