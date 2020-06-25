All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1581 PASO FINO DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1581 PASO FINO DR
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:46 PM

1581 PASO FINO DR

1581 Paso Fino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1581 Paso Fino Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2016 Home with Bonus SOLAR Panels that saves $$$ on utilities. Don't miss out on this gorgeous three bedroom two bath home located in Lexington Park.. Beautiful wood laminate throughout all the common rooms and wet areas and the only carpet is in the bedrooms. The gourmet kitchen is impressive with a large island including sink and bar, cooktop with hood, stainless appliances, and extended countertops and cabinetry. Check out the wine cabinet! Pendant lighting in the kitchen and breakfast nook. There is a formal dining/flex room and the family room has coffered ceilings that add elegance. The owner's suite has a walk in closet and features a bath with dual vanities and an wicked walk in shower and garden tub. This home has two guest rooms with guest bath and a separate laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 PASO FINO DR have any available units?
1581 PASO FINO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1581 PASO FINO DR have?
Some of 1581 PASO FINO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 PASO FINO DR currently offering any rent specials?
1581 PASO FINO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 PASO FINO DR pet-friendly?
No, 1581 PASO FINO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1581 PASO FINO DR offer parking?
Yes, 1581 PASO FINO DR offers parking.
Does 1581 PASO FINO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1581 PASO FINO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 PASO FINO DR have a pool?
Yes, 1581 PASO FINO DR has a pool.
Does 1581 PASO FINO DR have accessible units?
No, 1581 PASO FINO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 PASO FINO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1581 PASO FINO DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia