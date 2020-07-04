All apartments in Jacksonville
15791 Whitebark Drive

15791 Whitebark Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15791 Whitebark Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jacksonville North Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HUGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH! Great House In The Perfect Location! - Come see your new home today!

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home located right by Pecan Park and Yellow Bluff Road. Just moments from the Jacksonville International Airport, AMAZON Warehouse, and Georgia State line.

This brand new house finished construction earlier this year, 2020. Everything is brand new and beautiful! Hardwood floors, large ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and more! You will love the large spacious living/dining area perfect for relaxing after a long day, or entertaining friends and family. And the open floor plan in the kitchen makes cooking a breeze.

Large 2 car garage, washer/dryer, and fenced in patio are just two conveniences this great home has to offer. And the large backyard is perfect for pets or children to play!

View the photos below and call to schedule a tour to view your new home today!

(904) 677-3100 - Viewings are available from 9:00am to 7:00pm. Don't wait - an agent is ready to speak to you now!

(RLNE5532225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15791 Whitebark Drive have any available units?
15791 Whitebark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15791 Whitebark Drive have?
Some of 15791 Whitebark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15791 Whitebark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15791 Whitebark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15791 Whitebark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15791 Whitebark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15791 Whitebark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15791 Whitebark Drive offers parking.
Does 15791 Whitebark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15791 Whitebark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15791 Whitebark Drive have a pool?
No, 15791 Whitebark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15791 Whitebark Drive have accessible units?
No, 15791 Whitebark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15791 Whitebark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15791 Whitebark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

