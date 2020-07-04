15791 Whitebark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

HUGE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH! Great House In The Perfect Location! - Come see your new home today!



Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home located right by Pecan Park and Yellow Bluff Road. Just moments from the Jacksonville International Airport, AMAZON Warehouse, and Georgia State line.



This brand new house finished construction earlier this year, 2020. Everything is brand new and beautiful! Hardwood floors, large ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and more! You will love the large spacious living/dining area perfect for relaxing after a long day, or entertaining friends and family. And the open floor plan in the kitchen makes cooking a breeze.



Large 2 car garage, washer/dryer, and fenced in patio are just two conveniences this great home has to offer. And the large backyard is perfect for pets or children to play!



View the photos below and call to schedule a tour to view your new home today!



(904) 677-3100 - Viewings are available from 9:00am to 7:00pm. Don't wait - an agent is ready to speak to you now!



