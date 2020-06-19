1577 LE BARON AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking media room

Million Dollar View! Spectacular view of the St.Johns River from this prime 7th floor end unit in Lebaron. This newly renovated condo features new cabinet, vanity's, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, carpet, interior paint and more. The private balcony off the living room is perfect for entertaining and watching this gorgeous sunset. 2 assigned parking (1 covered). Fantastic location! Walk to parks, San Marco shopping, and restaurants. Minutes from Baptist Hospital, Florida Theater, Veterans Memorial Arena, MD Anderson Institute, and EverBank Field.