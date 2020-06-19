All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1577 LE BARON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1577 LE BARON AVE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:54 PM

1577 LE BARON AVE

1577 Lebaron Avenue · (904) 710-3758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1577 Lebaron Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1577 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
Million Dollar View! Spectacular view of the St.Johns River from this prime 7th floor end unit in Lebaron. This newly renovated condo features new cabinet, vanity's, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, carpet, interior paint and more. The private balcony off the living room is perfect for entertaining and watching this gorgeous sunset. 2 assigned parking (1 covered). Fantastic location! Walk to parks, San Marco shopping, and restaurants. Minutes from Baptist Hospital, Florida Theater, Veterans Memorial Arena, MD Anderson Institute, and EverBank Field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1577 LE BARON AVE have any available units?
1577 LE BARON AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1577 LE BARON AVE have?
Some of 1577 LE BARON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1577 LE BARON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1577 LE BARON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 LE BARON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1577 LE BARON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1577 LE BARON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1577 LE BARON AVE does offer parking.
Does 1577 LE BARON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1577 LE BARON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 LE BARON AVE have a pool?
No, 1577 LE BARON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1577 LE BARON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1577 LE BARON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 LE BARON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1577 LE BARON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1577 LE BARON AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity