Last updated October 9 2019 at 12:35 AM

1565 West 22nd Street

Location

1565 West 22nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath house that has hardwood floors. It has central heat and air and stove and fridge also. It's off-street parking and has a small porch you can sit on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 West 22nd Street have any available units?
1565 West 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1565 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 1565 West 22nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1565 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1565 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1565 West 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1565 West 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 1565 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1565 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1565 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1565 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
