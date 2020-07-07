All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

1544 Breton Rd

1544 Breton Road · No Longer Available
Location

1544 Breton Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc20e7006d ---- Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Sitting on 918 sq feet, this home is spacious throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Ample kitchen along with living space. Enclosed back porch perfect for the summertime! Features A/C , fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Will accept section 8 vouchers with approved application. Application can be made online or in person. Discounts for longer lease periods. Hold property and pre-lease today for just $500. First Month and security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 Breton Rd have any available units?
1544 Breton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 Breton Rd have?
Some of 1544 Breton Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 Breton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1544 Breton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 Breton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 Breton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1544 Breton Rd offer parking?
No, 1544 Breton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1544 Breton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 Breton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 Breton Rd have a pool?
No, 1544 Breton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1544 Breton Rd have accessible units?
No, 1544 Breton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 Breton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 Breton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

