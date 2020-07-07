1544 Breton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc20e7006d ---- Welcome home to this renovated and professionally managed home. Sitting on 918 sq feet, this home is spacious throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Ample kitchen along with living space. Enclosed back porch perfect for the summertime! Features A/C , fridge, stove, fresh paint and flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval and deposit. Will accept section 8 vouchers with approved application. Application can be made online or in person. Discounts for longer lease periods. Hold property and pre-lease today for just $500. First Month and security to move in.