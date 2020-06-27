All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15400 SW 134 Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15400 SW 134 Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15400 SW 134 Pl

15400 103rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15400 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bd 2 ba - 3/2 at Vista Alegre Townhouses Villas. Beautiful corner unit!!!! Quiet Neighborhood, Tile Floors , Fresh Paint, Newer AC, Washer/Dryer inside unit! Full Kitchen with Appliances! Breakfast Area, Walking Closet, wide front Balcony, High Ceilings, 2 designated parking spaces, Hurricane shutters! Community has 2 pools, Playground Area & Security Patrol. This Unit is on the 2nd floor. THREE BLOCKS FROM METRO ZOO AND NEAR FUTURE WATER PARKS , CENTRALLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO TURNPIKE, BUS STOP, PUBLIX, WINN-DIXIE , COSTCO, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER. READY TO MOVE IN WITH ASSOCIACION APPROVAL.
Renting directly with owner (no realtors)
HABLAMOS ESPANOL.
786-310-9491

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15400 SW 134 Pl have any available units?
15400 SW 134 Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15400 SW 134 Pl have?
Some of 15400 SW 134 Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15400 SW 134 Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15400 SW 134 Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15400 SW 134 Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15400 SW 134 Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15400 SW 134 Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15400 SW 134 Pl offers parking.
Does 15400 SW 134 Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15400 SW 134 Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15400 SW 134 Pl have a pool?
Yes, 15400 SW 134 Pl has a pool.
Does 15400 SW 134 Pl have accessible units?
No, 15400 SW 134 Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15400 SW 134 Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 15400 SW 134 Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia