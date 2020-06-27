15400 SW 134 Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

3 bd 2 ba - 3/2 at Vista Alegre Townhouses Villas. Beautiful corner unit!!!! Quiet Neighborhood, Tile Floors , Fresh Paint, Newer AC, Washer/Dryer inside unit! Full Kitchen with Appliances! Breakfast Area, Walking Closet, wide front Balcony, High Ceilings, 2 designated parking spaces, Hurricane shutters! Community has 2 pools, Playground Area & Security Patrol. This Unit is on the 2nd floor. THREE BLOCKS FROM METRO ZOO AND NEAR FUTURE WATER PARKS , CENTRALLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO TURNPIKE, BUS STOP, PUBLIX, WINN-DIXIE , COSTCO, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER. READY TO MOVE IN WITH ASSOCIACION APPROVAL.

Renting directly with owner (no realtors)

HABLAMOS ESPANOL.

786-310-9491