1537 INWOOD TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beyond adorable - this San Marco bungalow has charm, character and functionality! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, an impressive gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a chef's quality gas stove. There are two studies/bonus rooms, one off of living room, the other off of the 2nd bedroom, and both bedrooms have large closets. Just a quick trip to highways, and the restaurants and shopping of San Marco Square. Inside laundry (washer/dryer included) and detached one-car garage. ** AVAILABLE NOW ***