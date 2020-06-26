All apartments in Jacksonville
1537 INWOOD TER

1537 Inwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Inwood Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside

Amenities

Beyond adorable - this San Marco bungalow has charm, character and functionality! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, an impressive gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a chef's quality gas stove. There are two studies/bonus rooms, one off of living room, the other off of the 2nd bedroom, and both bedrooms have large closets. Just a quick trip to highways, and the restaurants and shopping of San Marco Square. Inside laundry (washer/dryer included) and detached one-car garage. ** AVAILABLE NOW ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 INWOOD TER have any available units?
1537 INWOOD TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 INWOOD TER have?
Some of 1537 INWOOD TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 INWOOD TER currently offering any rent specials?
1537 INWOOD TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 INWOOD TER pet-friendly?
No, 1537 INWOOD TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1537 INWOOD TER offer parking?
Yes, 1537 INWOOD TER offers parking.
Does 1537 INWOOD TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1537 INWOOD TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 INWOOD TER have a pool?
No, 1537 INWOOD TER does not have a pool.
Does 1537 INWOOD TER have accessible units?
No, 1537 INWOOD TER does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 INWOOD TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 INWOOD TER has units with dishwashers.
