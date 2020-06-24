All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:40 AM

15324 Hidden Foal Dr

15324 Hidden Foal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15324 Hidden Foal Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32234

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
15324 Hidden Foal Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Winchester Ridge - Beautiful 3/2 Home in the Winchester Ridge Community. Nice open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Large fenced in back yard. Large walk in closet in Master bathroom. 2 car garage, spacious bedrooms. Amenities include Club pool, fitness center and playground. Convenient to shopping and I-295, Jacksonville Equestrian Center and Cecil Field Commerce Center.

$55 app fee per adult; $75 lease prep fee to be paid by applicant upon approval

(RLNE4765401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15324 Hidden Foal Dr have any available units?
15324 Hidden Foal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15324 Hidden Foal Dr have?
Some of 15324 Hidden Foal Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15324 Hidden Foal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15324 Hidden Foal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15324 Hidden Foal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15324 Hidden Foal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15324 Hidden Foal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15324 Hidden Foal Dr offers parking.
Does 15324 Hidden Foal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15324 Hidden Foal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15324 Hidden Foal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15324 Hidden Foal Dr has a pool.
Does 15324 Hidden Foal Dr have accessible units?
No, 15324 Hidden Foal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15324 Hidden Foal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15324 Hidden Foal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
