Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

15324 Hidden Foal Dr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 in Winchester Ridge - Beautiful 3/2 Home in the Winchester Ridge Community. Nice open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Large fenced in back yard. Large walk in closet in Master bathroom. 2 car garage, spacious bedrooms. Amenities include Club pool, fitness center and playground. Convenient to shopping and I-295, Jacksonville Equestrian Center and Cecil Field Commerce Center.



$55 app fee per adult; $75 lease prep fee to be paid by applicant upon approval



(RLNE4765401)