1525 Mount Herman Street

Amenities
Just remodeled, this 3BD/1 BA home is located in the Mid-Westside neighborhood and conveniently located near I-95 and downtown.
Home features new paint, carpet thru out, new appliances, central heat/air and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Application fee of $30 per adult and all adults 18 and over must submit application and be on lease.
Qualifications
No evictions/filings in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply
Nice House ready to rent! Make this house your home.