1525 Mount Herman Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Just remodeled, this 3BD/1 BA home is located in the Mid-Westside neighborhood and conveniently located near I-95 and downtown.

Home features new paint, carpet thru out, new appliances, central heat/air and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Application fee of $30 per adult and all adults 18 and over must submit application and be on lease.



Qualifications

No evictions/filings in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt

No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature

2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income

verifiable rental history in good standing

1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply

