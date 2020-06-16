All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

1525 Mount Herman Street

1525 Mount Herman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Mount Herman Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Just remodeled, this 3BD/1 BA home is located in the Mid-Westside neighborhood and conveniently located near I-95 and downtown.
Home features new paint, carpet thru out, new appliances, central heat/air and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Application fee of $30 per adult and all adults 18 and over must submit application and be on lease.

Qualifications
No evictions/filings in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies involving weapons, distribution, violence or of sexual nature
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply
Nice House ready to rent! Make this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Mount Herman Street have any available units?
1525 Mount Herman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Mount Herman Street have?
Some of 1525 Mount Herman Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Mount Herman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Mount Herman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Mount Herman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Mount Herman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Mount Herman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Mount Herman Street offers parking.
Does 1525 Mount Herman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Mount Herman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Mount Herman Street have a pool?
No, 1525 Mount Herman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Mount Herman Street have accessible units?
No, 1525 Mount Herman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Mount Herman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Mount Herman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
