1522 LANDAU RD
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

1522 LANDAU RD

1522 Landau Road · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Landau Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Kendall Town available for rent! This unit features almost 1,400 sq. ft. of living space. Tile floors throughout the downstairs along with a half bath. Kitchen is nicely appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tall 42' cabinets. This unit also has a single car attached garage. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs. Washer/dryer included. Covered patio! Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

