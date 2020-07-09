1522 LANDAU RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Kendall Town available for rent! This unit features almost 1,400 sq. ft. of living space. Tile floors throughout the downstairs along with a half bath. Kitchen is nicely appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tall 42' cabinets. This unit also has a single car attached garage. All 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located upstairs. Washer/dryer included. Covered patio! Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.