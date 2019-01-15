All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2020

1516 Palm AVE

1516 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Palm Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Beautifully finished San Marco condo with water/river views. 2 patio decks, open living & dining areas with fully equipped designer kitchen with many cabinet and great looking tiled back splash & decorative glass cabinetry. plenty of counter space. Built in book shelves, built-in china cabinet, spacious living area opens to courtyard patio overlooking the river. Hardwood floor and carpeted bedrooms, community pool and community dock on the St. Johns river looking West with view of downtown and Riverside with Beautiful sun set views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Palm AVE have any available units?
1516 Palm AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Palm AVE have?
Some of 1516 Palm AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Palm AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Palm AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Palm AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Palm AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1516 Palm AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Palm AVE offers parking.
Does 1516 Palm AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Palm AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Palm AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1516 Palm AVE has a pool.
Does 1516 Palm AVE have accessible units?
No, 1516 Palm AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Palm AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Palm AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

