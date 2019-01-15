1516 Palm AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Beautifully finished San Marco condo with water/river views. 2 patio decks, open living & dining areas with fully equipped designer kitchen with many cabinet and great looking tiled back splash & decorative glass cabinetry. plenty of counter space. Built in book shelves, built-in china cabinet, spacious living area opens to courtyard patio overlooking the river. Hardwood floor and carpeted bedrooms, community pool and community dock on the St. Johns river looking West with view of downtown and Riverside with Beautiful sun set views.