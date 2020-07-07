All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

1510 W 21st St

1510 W 21st St · No Longer Available
Location

1510 W 21st St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/116408d045 ---- Nice 2/1 house with spacious rooms, custom archways, front foyer entry, updated kitchen, inside washer and dryer connections, and a fully fenced in yard! It even has a Palm Tree in the back!Nearby schools include School of Integrated Academics and Technology, A. Philip Randolph Academies School and Saint Clair Evans Academy. The closest grocery stores are Bluefront Super Market, Price Rite Food Store and Michael\'s Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Mc Donald\'s, McDonald\'s and Lucky Village Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Hook, JC\'s Seafood 3 and Holley\'s Bar B Q. 1510 W 21st St is near Edward Waters College. Plenty of parking space on the side of the home! Its a must see, call today for a tour!

12 Months Courtyard Fence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W 21st St have any available units?
1510 W 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W 21st St have?
Some of 1510 W 21st St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W 21st St pet-friendly?
No, 1510 W 21st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1510 W 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 1510 W 21st St offers parking.
Does 1510 W 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 W 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W 21st St have a pool?
No, 1510 W 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 1510 W 21st St have accessible units?
No, 1510 W 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 W 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.

