Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/116408d045 ---- Nice 2/1 house with spacious rooms, custom archways, front foyer entry, updated kitchen, inside washer and dryer connections, and a fully fenced in yard! It even has a Palm Tree in the back!Nearby schools include School of Integrated Academics and Technology, A. Philip Randolph Academies School and Saint Clair Evans Academy. The closest grocery stores are Bluefront Super Market, Price Rite Food Store and Michael\'s Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Mc Donald\'s, McDonald\'s and Lucky Village Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Hook, JC\'s Seafood 3 and Holley\'s Bar B Q. 1510 W 21st St is near Edward Waters College. Plenty of parking space on the side of the home! Its a must see, call today for a tour!



12 Months Courtyard Fence