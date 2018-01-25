All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 14 2020

1489 Grothe St.

1489 Grothe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1489 Grothe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!!! GIGANTIC 5 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - WOW!!! GIGANTIC 5 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
1489 GROTHE STREET
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209
Rent: $695/month
5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Nice large home with 5 huge bedrooms, spacious kitchen, washer/dryer hookups and a nice large front porch. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $795 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4319296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Grothe St. have any available units?
1489 Grothe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1489 Grothe St. have?
Some of 1489 Grothe St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Grothe St. currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Grothe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Grothe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1489 Grothe St. is pet friendly.
Does 1489 Grothe St. offer parking?
No, 1489 Grothe St. does not offer parking.
Does 1489 Grothe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Grothe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Grothe St. have a pool?
No, 1489 Grothe St. does not have a pool.
Does 1489 Grothe St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1489 Grothe St. has accessible units.
Does 1489 Grothe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Grothe St. does not have units with dishwashers.

