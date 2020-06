Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

4BR/2.5BA home in Bartram Springs with open floor plan and split bedroom arrangement. Master suite located downstairs. Spacious loft upstairs. Covered patio on back of home overlooking large pond. Club Amenities. New paint inside. Washer and dryer are courtesy items. Resident may use but if they require repair/replacement, landlord is not obligated to do so.