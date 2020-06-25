1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR

Amenities

HEATED POOL home in QUEENS HARBOR! Stunning golf course views from the screened pool deck of this 3500sq foot 4/3 home in secluded Queens Harbour. Huge open floor plan with vaulted tray ceilings, crown molding and beautiful tile floors. Large island kitchen has Corian counter tops and walk in pantry. 3 car garage with plenty of room for workshop, golf cart etc. The yard is meticulously landscaped with an irrigation system and sits on the 17th tee of one of Jacksonville's premier private golf courses. Enjoy country club living at its finest, with golf, social club amenities, yacht club, multiple pools and tennis courts, soccer field, playgrounds and much more.