Jacksonville, FL
1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR

1470 Harrington Park Drive · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

1470 Harrington Park Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
HEATED POOL home in QUEENS HARBOR! Stunning golf course views from the screened pool deck of this 3500sq foot 4/3 home in secluded Queens Harbour. Huge open floor plan with vaulted tray ceilings, crown molding and beautiful tile floors. Large island kitchen has Corian counter tops and walk in pantry. 3 car garage with plenty of room for workshop, golf cart etc. The yard is meticulously landscaped with an irrigation system and sits on the 17th tee of one of Jacksonville's premier private golf courses. Enjoy country club living at its finest, with golf, social club amenities, yacht club, multiple pools and tennis courts, soccer field, playgrounds and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR have any available units?
1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR have?
Some of 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR offers parking.
Does 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR has a pool.
Does 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1470 HARRINGTON PARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
