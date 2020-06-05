14664 Fern Hammock Drive

Amenities

Located in the desired Bartram Springs community! This home is not your average rental! Offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, with a water view! It has an updated kitchen, and appliances, new AC, new water treatment system, new impact windows, updated flooring throughout lower level ,beautiful crown molding and more. Will be provided access to all the communities amenities, including pools, gym, clubhouse, parks, tennis courts, soccer and football field and more! Lawn Maintenance is included