All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1466 MANOTAK POINT DR
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

1466 MANOTAK POINT DR

1466 Manotak Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1466 Manotak Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have any available units?
1466 MANOTAK POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have?
Some of 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
1466 MANOTAK POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR offer parking?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have a pool?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia