Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1466 MANOTAK POINT DR
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1466 MANOTAK POINT DR
1466 Manotak Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1466 Manotak Oaks Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have any available units?
1466 MANOTAK POINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have?
Some of 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
1466 MANOTAK POINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR offer parking?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not offer parking.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have a pool?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have accessible units?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 MANOTAK POINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia