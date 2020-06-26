14549 BARRED OWL WAY

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets

Brand New move in READY: This beautiful home located on the pond, features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 2-car garage. The open concept floor plan features 9-ft. ceilings throughout that provide an enhanced feeling of spaciousness in every room. The magnificent kitchen has 42-in. upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large island. The split bedroom floor plan allows privacy for all to enjoy in this perfect sized home. The large master bedroom, with a large walk-in closet, is highlighted by a luxurious master bath. This is the perfect family home in the best community in the Bartram Park area. Schedule your viewing appointment today