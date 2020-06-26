All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14549 BARRED OWL WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14549 BARRED OWL WAY
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

14549 BARRED OWL WAY

14549 Barred Owl Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14549 Barred Owl Way, Jacksonville, FL 32259

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New move in READY: This beautiful home located on the pond, features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and a 2-car garage. The open concept floor plan features 9-ft. ceilings throughout that provide an enhanced feeling of spaciousness in every room. The magnificent kitchen has 42-in. upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a large island. The split bedroom floor plan allows privacy for all to enjoy in this perfect sized home. The large master bedroom, with a large walk-in closet, is highlighted by a luxurious master bath. This is the perfect family home in the best community in the Bartram Park area. Schedule your viewing appointment today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14549 BARRED OWL WAY have any available units?
14549 BARRED OWL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 14549 BARRED OWL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14549 BARRED OWL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14549 BARRED OWL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14549 BARRED OWL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14549 BARRED OWL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14549 BARRED OWL WAY offers parking.
Does 14549 BARRED OWL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14549 BARRED OWL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14549 BARRED OWL WAY have a pool?
No, 14549 BARRED OWL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14549 BARRED OWL WAY have accessible units?
No, 14549 BARRED OWL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14549 BARRED OWL WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14549 BARRED OWL WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14549 BARRED OWL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14549 BARRED OWL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia