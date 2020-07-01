14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville

Amenities

Beautiful 3/3 Home on a large and quiet lot- Must see! Lawn Maintenance Included! - Spectacular home on 1.5 acres near Jacksonville Airport! Pristine condition and beautifully maintained, this home has fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout. Entertain and relax on large back porch overlooking the enormous backyard and a lake. This beautiful home is bright and airy with high ceilings, open concept, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom suite is a must see with high tray ceiling, sliding glass door overlooking the backyard and a large bathroom with his and her sinks and closets. Pool table included & lawn care included! Call or text Michelle 904-234-9696



Pet-friendly with owner approval for a non-refundable fee of $250.



$1925.00 rent + $10 admin = $1935.00 monthly



Call, text or email TODAY :



Michelle Sherrill

Realtor

Cell: (904) 234-9696



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.Centerbeamrealestate.com



