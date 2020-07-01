All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville

14520 Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14520 Braddock Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Forest Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool table
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
Beautiful 3/3 Home on a large and quiet lot- Must see! Lawn Maintenance Included! - Spectacular home on 1.5 acres near Jacksonville Airport! Pristine condition and beautifully maintained, this home has fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout. Entertain and relax on large back porch overlooking the enormous backyard and a lake. This beautiful home is bright and airy with high ceilings, open concept, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Master bedroom suite is a must see with high tray ceiling, sliding glass door overlooking the backyard and a large bathroom with his and her sinks and closets. Pool table included & lawn care included! Call or text Michelle 904-234-9696

Pet-friendly with owner approval for a non-refundable fee of $250.

$1925.00 rent + $10 admin = $1935.00 monthly

Call, text or email TODAY :

Michelle Sherrill
Realtor
Cell: (904) 234-9696

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent. First month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.Centerbeamrealestate.com

(RLNE4650655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have any available units?
14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have?
Some of 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville currently offering any rent specials?
14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville pet-friendly?
Yes, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville is pet friendly.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville offer parking?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not offer parking.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have a pool?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not have a pool.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have accessible units?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not have accessible units.
Does 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville have units with dishwashers?
No, 14520 Braddock Road Jacksonville does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia